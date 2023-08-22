Hockey India and the Jharkhand state government announced on Tuesday that the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be hosted in Ranchi. This will be the seventh edition of the tournament and the first time that the tournament will be held in India. The tournament is scheduled to be held between October 27 and November 5, after the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China ends.

Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Thailand and hosts India are expected to participate in the tournament. India won the title in 2016 and inin 2018, they finished runners-up. South Korea have won the tournament three times (2010, 2011 and 2018) with Japan winning the 2018 edition.

The last edition of the women’s tournament was held in 2021, where Japan beat hosts South Korea 2-1 in the final. China beat Thailand 6-1 to finish third in the four-team tournament.

The first edition of the Asian Champions Trophy was a women’s only event and was held in Busan, South Korea in 2010. The top four nations in the continent at the time – India, China, South Korea and Japan – competed in the event. Hosts South Korea beat Japan to win the inaugural title while India finished third, beating China in the third-place playoff match.

Earlier this year, the men’s Asian Champions Trophy was hosted between August 3 and 12 in Chennai. India won the tournament for the fourth time, beating Malaysia 4-3 in the final.

