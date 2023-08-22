The Indian junior women’s hockey team put up a strong performance by winning 2-1 against Spain at the 4 Nations Tournament in Dusseldorf, Germany on Tuesday. Annu (21’) and Sakshi Rana (47’) scored a goal each for India. For Spain, Lima Teresa (23’) was on target.

The first quarter started with the action unfolding on both ends of the pitch. India got off the blocks with the intent to attack in the first quarter but solid defending by Spain kept the Indian attack at bay.

The second quarter started with India increasing their attacks in an attempt to open the scoring and it paid off. Annu broke the deadlock in the 21st minute as she found the back of the net scoring a fine field goal. However, Spain hit back immediately through Teresa with a field goal to level the score 1-1 going into half-time.

The third quarter saw no goals with top defending from both sides. In the fourth quarter, Sakshi Rana scored a fine field goal in the 47th minute to give India the lead. Following that, Spain launched a counter-attack in search of an equaliser, but India held firm to prevent any late goals and close out the match with a 2-1 win.

India are third in the standings after three games with a win, a loss and a draw.

The final and third-place playoff matches will be played on August 23.