The Indian junior men’s hockey team lost 1-6 to hosts Germany in the final of the Four Nations Tournament in Dusseldorf on Tuesday to finish the tournament as runners-up. Sudeep Chirmako (22’) scored the lone goal for India. Germany’s goals came from Florian Sperling (15’), Ben Hasbach (20’), Hugo von Montgelas (23’), Fabio Seitz (38’), Nikas Berendts (41’), and Paul Glander (43’).

India started confidently after a 4-0 victory over England in their previous game. However, Germany, who had won all of their previous games in the tournament, soon began to pose threats to India’s defence. Just before the end of the first quarter, Sperling helped Germany open the scoring.

The second quarter started with Germany continuing their dominance. Hasbach scored the second goal of the match in the 20th minute, extending his side’s lead. But two minutes later Chirmako pulled a goal back for India. Von Montgelas scored immediately to restore Germany’s two-goal lead. Germany defended well to enter half-time leading 3-1.

Trailing by two goals, India showcased attacking intent at the start of the third quarter and started looking for quick goals to cover the deficit. But Seitz managed to find the back of the net in the 38th minute and extended Germany’s lead to 4-1. The hosts then extended their lead with two goals in two minutes. Berendts made the most of a late penalty corner in the 41st minute while Glander added another field goal two minutes later.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Germany, already having a solid lead, started maintaining possession of the ball to try and prevent India from making any attacking moves. Germany defended well in their own half and managed to hold on to their lead to win the match 6-1.