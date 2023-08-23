Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, on Tuesday, suffered a early exit in the ongoing 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest after finishing seventh in her women’s 100m hurdles heat.

The 23-year-old clocked 13.05s to finish the race, which was not enough to advance to the semi-finals as the fastest loser either.

Competing alongside the 2020 Tokyo Olympics champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Yarraji clipped the sixth hurdle during the run which meant that she could not register a sub-13s run – a mark she has been crossing frequently.

Yarraji’s personal best stands at 12.78s, which was recorded during the World University Games earlier this month.

Making her World Championships debut in Budapest, the Indian finished 29th overall out of the 43 athletes competing in the event.

Krishan Kumar crashes out

The only other Indian competing on Tuesday, Krishan Kumar also exited the World Championships after a seventh-placed finish in men’s 800m heats.

The 25-year-old, who won a silver medal at the Asian Championships, clocked 1:50.36s and was placed 53rd out of the total 60 competitors. This was way below his personal best which stands at 1:45.88s.