

Former Zimbabwe cricket team captain Heath Streak passed away on Tuesday following a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 49.

Streak is widely considered to be one of Zimbabwe’s greatest ever cricketers. Having made his international debut against Pakistan way back in 1993 at Rawalpindi, Streak went on to represent his country in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs. He also captained Zimbabwe for a four-year period from 2000 to 2004.

He had a masterful control of out-swing bowling and was usually a one-man army in a minnow Zimbabwean team. He finished his career with 216 wickets in Tests and 239 in ODIs. He is still the only Zimbabwean cricketer to take more than 100 wickets in Test Cricket.

He was just as handy with the bat, scoring 1990 runs in Test – including an unbeaten 127 – and 2943 runs in ODI for his country.

Streak retired in 2005 and signed up with Warwickshire on a two-year deal as a captain in 2006. He was also associated with the rebel Indian Cricket League.

He later took on coaching roles with teams like Zimbabwe, Scotland, Bangladesh, and Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders.

In April 2021, Streak was banned by the International Cricket Council for eight years for anti-corruption breaches.

Here are some more tributes that poured in for Streak:

Extremely sad hearing about the passing away of Heath Streak. He was very competetive and one of Zimbabwe’s best ever all-rounder.

Condolences to his family and friends .

Sad to know that quite a few who I got to play against are no more. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/k7tjV7tkQ6 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 23, 2023

Sad to hear about the passing away of Heath Streak. Heartfelt Condolences to his family , friends and fans of @ZimCricketv 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/rFcUjS53jq — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 23, 2023

Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP @ZimCricketv legend. The greatest all rounder we produced. It was a pleasure playing with you. See you on the other side when my bowling spell comes to an end...😔 — Henry Olonga (@henryolonga) August 22, 2023

Deeply saddened to hear the loss of Heathstreak. He was a beacon for Zimbabwe cricket. Gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 23, 2023

RIP Heath Streak. You were one of the finest Zimbabwean cricketers ever. The cricket world will miss you #HeathStreak pic.twitter.com/QagK6M4ZeK — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) August 23, 2023

Sad to hear about one of the finest bowler of @ZimCricketv, Heath Streak passed away. pic.twitter.com/zeVcANcGj2 — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) August 23, 2023

Heath Streak is no more. Sad!! Really sad. #RIP — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 23, 2023