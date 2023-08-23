Former Zimbabwe cricket team captain Heath Streak passed away on Tuesday following a prolonged battle with cancer. He was 49.
Streak is widely considered to be one of Zimbabwe’s greatest ever cricketers. Having made his international debut against Pakistan way back in 1993 at Rawalpindi, Streak went on to represent his country in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs. He also captained Zimbabwe for a four-year period from 2000 to 2004.
He had a masterful control of out-swing bowling and was usually a one-man army in a minnow Zimbabwean team. He finished his career with 216 wickets in Tests and 239 in ODIs. He is still the only Zimbabwean cricketer to take more than 100 wickets in Test Cricket.
He was just as handy with the bat, scoring 1990 runs in Test – including an unbeaten 127 – and 2943 runs in ODI for his country.
Streak retired in 2005 and signed up with Warwickshire on a two-year deal as a captain in 2006. He was also associated with the rebel Indian Cricket League.
He later took on coaching roles with teams like Zimbabwe, Scotland, Bangladesh, and Indian Premier League team Kolkata Knight Riders.
In April 2021, Streak was banned by the International Cricket Council for eight years for anti-corruption breaches.
