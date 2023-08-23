India’s doubles pairs of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand on Wednesday reached the third round in the men’s and women’s doubles event respectively at the ongoing BWF World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Second seeds Rankireddy and Shetty needed just 30 minutes to get past the Australian pair of Kenneth Choo and Ming Lim. The Indians won 21-16, 21-9 to set up a third-round clash against Indonesia’s 10th seeds Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin. In their only previous meeting, Rankireddy and Shetty prevailed in three games at the 2023 Japan Open.

In the women’s doubles draw, 15th seeds Jolly and Gopichand secured a comfortable win in the second round against Chinese Taipei’s Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun. The Indian won 21-18, 21-10 in a 38-minute match.

Jolly and Gopichand will next face top seeds and defending champions Cheng Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan. The Indian pair lost the only match they played against Cheng-Jia.

TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2023

WD - R32

🇮🇳Treesa JOLLY🏅

21 21 🇮🇳GAYATRI GOPICHAND PULLELA🏅

CHANG Ching Hui

18 10 YANG Ching Tun



🕚 in 38 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) August 23, 2023