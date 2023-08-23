The official warm-up fixtures for all 10 teams at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 have been announced.

The matches will be held from September 29 to October 3 across three venues in India — Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram.

As at previous ICC Cricket World Cup events, warm-up fixtures will be 50 overs per side, but will not carry ODI status as teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad in these matches.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 begins on October 5 when defending champions England face New Zealand in Ahmedabad, which will also be the venue for the final on November 19.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up fixtures (All matches start at 14h 00 IST): Friday 29 September Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Saturday 30 September India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Monday 2 October England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Tuesday 3 October Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Content courtesy: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Online Media Zone.