India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Thursday reached the quarter-finals in the men’s doubles event at the BWF Badminton World Championships in Copenhagen. Meanwhile, the women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out in the third round.

After an equal start to the match, second seeds Rankireddy and Shetty went on a five-point run to lead 11-10 at the interval. The Indians pulled away after the break taking a 15-10 and 17-11 lead. The Indians never looked in danger after that as they closed out the game 21-15.

The second seeds took the momentum into the second game taking an 11-8 lead at the break. At the beginning of the second game, Shetty required treatment on his right knee but did not show any signs of struggle.

This time, however, it was Carnando and Marthin who came out flying after the break winning six points on the trot. Rankireddy and Chirag chipped at the lead and levelled the score at 17-17. The two pair exchanged the lead before Carnando and Marthin won the game 21-19 to force a decider.

The third game was as one-sided as it could get as Satwiksairaj and Chirag blew their Indonesian opponents away to book their place in the quarter-finals with a 21-15, 19-21, 21-9 win.

The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand bowed out in the third round after losing to top seeds Cheng Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan 21-14, 21-9.

Treesa and Gayatri, seeded 15th in the women’s doubles draw, went into their third round match as underdogs against the defending champions Cheng and Jia. The Chinese pair had beaten Treesa and Gayatri in straight games in their only previous meeting.

The Indians started strongly taking a 6-2 lead in the opening game. But if didn’t take long for the experienced Chinese pair to exert their dominance. Cheng and Jia took the lead as Treesa and Gayatri struggled to read their opponents’ serves. The Chinese pair took the first game 21-14.

Cheng and Jia forced the issue in the second game leading right from the start and never letting go. The Indians played well but up against the experienced Tokyo Olympics silver medallists, it just wasn’t enough as Cheng and Jia booked their place in the quarter-finals after winning the second game 21-9.

