Indian tennis player Ankita Raina made it to the final round of qualification at the US Open and is now a win away from making it to the singles main draw of a Grand Slam for the very first time.

The 30-year-old from Ahmedabad beat 14th seed Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov of Spain 6-4, 6-3 in the second round of qualification on Thursday at Flushing Meadows, New York.

In the first round at the US Open qualification, she beat Romania’s Miriam Bulgaru 6-3, 7-5.

She next faces Sweden’s Mirjim Bjorklund for a spot in the main draw.

Raina wasn’t the only Indian competing in the qualification event however. Sumit Nagal lost in the opening round to Japan’s Taro Daniel, while Karman Kaur Thandi lost 6-3, 5-7, 3-6 to France’s Oceane Dodin in the first round.

So far, Raina has never played in the singles main draw of a Slam. The closest she came, earlier, was when she reached the third round of qualification at the Australian Open in 2021.

She has however, played the doubles main draw in all four Slams – all in 2021 – and earned an alternate entry with Ramkumar Ramanathan in the 2021 Wimbledon mixed doubles event.