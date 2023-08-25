athletics world championships Watch, Athletics World C’Ships: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for men’s javelin final after first attempt The Olympic champion threw 88.77m in his first and only throw on Friday to propel him into the final on Sunday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Neeraj Chopra celebrates qualifying for the men's javelin final in Budapest | Screenshot via YouTube / World Athletics Neeraj Chopra’s first throw of 88.77m propels him straight into the #WACBudapest23 final. 🤩#NeerajChopra #Budapest23 #CraftingVictories 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/znGTemijYC— Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) August 25, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Neeraj Chopra 2023 World Athletics Championships Men's javelin Indian athletics