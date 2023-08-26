Badminton world championships Watch, BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy stuns Viktor Axelsen in thrilling quarter-final clash HS Prannoy assured himself of a first World Championships medal on Friday after beating Viktor Axelsen in the quarter-final. Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago HS Prannoy beat Viktor Axelsen in the World Championships | Izhar Khan / AFP Badminton World Championships: HS Prannoy beats Viktor Axelsen to enter semis; Satwik-Chirag exit in QFs#BWFWorldChampionships #Copenhagen2023A historic win and first World Championships medal for HS Prannoy on Friday night!pic.twitter.com/P0PJuKGPCo— The Field (@thefield_in) August 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. HS Prannoy Viktor Axelsen Badminton World Championships BWF World Championships Badminton Indian Badminton