Badminton World C’ships, semi-final, live: HS Prannoy takes on Kunlavut Vitidsarn for a final spot
This is the first time HS Prannoy has reached this far in the World Championships.
Live updates
Timings update: An Se Young has won her women’s singles semi-final. HS Prannoy’s match will start in a few minutes.
As we wait for Prannoy’s match, here’s an interview from December 2022 where he talked about how he has the game to beat any player on tour. He certainly proved that last night.
HS Prannoy interview – ‘I have the game to beat anybody, need to work on consistency’
Timings update: The women’s singles semi-final between An Se Young and Chen Yu Fei is currently in the second game. Prannoy’s match starts immediately after its conclusion.
HS Prannoy has already secured a first World Championships medal after that heroic win against reigning world No 1 Viktor Axelsen, in front of a partisan Danish crowd in Copenhagen.
A place on the podium is secure, but you can be sure that Prannoy will be gunning for much better. Tonight he takes on Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn, the third seed, for a spot in the final.
