FC Goa, the 2021 champions, marched into the 2023 Durand Cup semi-finals with a 4-1 win over Chennaiyin FC in the third quarter-final.

Alexander “Sandy” Stewart was in charge of the Marina Machans on the day and he made as many as six changes to the side which played their final group game against Delhi FC. Among those who started were Rahim Ali and Italian midfielder Christian Battocchio. Sarthak Goloui also made his debut for the Chennai-baed club.

The Gaurs, with Gauramangi Singh at the helm went one better with seven, bringing Dheeraj back in goal and Brandon back in midfield, while keeping Rowlin Borges on the bench. Carl Mchugh, a new signing for the club, found himself in the starting lineup.

Chennaiyin got an early goal, when Bikash Yumnam headed in a powerful shot off an Akash Sangwan corner.

Stung by the goal the Gaurs responded with vigor as Carlos Martinez almost equalized but hit the bar with a header. Then Udanta misfired from close range. They had to wait till the half hour mark to finally get on level terms.

Udanta and Brandon played a give and go on the right flank after which the former floated a cross which was headed back in front of the six-yard box by Noah from the far post. Mchugh was at hand to place it past Chennaiyin keeper Samik, for his first goal in his very first appearance for his new team.

Noah almost put the Guars ahead a couple of minutes later, again getting behind an Udanta cross on the far post but misdirected his header.

The comeback was complete with a gem from yet another new signing, Martinez. Udanta, who was peppering that right side, sent another menacing ball in which was cleared by Sarthak. But it only reached Sangwan nearby, who failed to control it and it fell for the Spaniard.

The experienced Martinez, took a touch with his back to goal, then turned Sangwan in and with a sight at goal and the keeper in front, executed an audacious chip over the keeper to put FC Goa ahead.

Chennaiyin began well in the second half. Saviour Gama was booked for trying to stop one of those dangerous CFC forays by Jordan Murray just before the hour mark.

Stewart then brought on Vincy Barreto in place of Rahim Ali in search of the equalizer. The Gaurs also opted for a double change with Rowlin and Jay Gupta coming on in place of Gama and Raynier Fernandez.

The Marina Machanas continued to apply pressure even as Dheeraj brought up a brilliant save to deny Murray in the 72nd minute.

Later an Ayush Sangwan free-kick on target was yet again warded off by Dheeraj. The Gaurs then made their final substitution, taking off Seriton and bringing in Leander D’Cunha.

The nail was finally driven into the Chennaiyin coffin, when Carl Mchugh turned provider in the first minute of added time, finding Noah’s run inside the box, who brought it down beautifully to nail it past Samik with a shot on the turn.

The Chennaiyin custodian was then beaten for a fourth time, when Boris laid it on to Victor’s path a couple of minutes later.

The substitute took a brilliant first touch to leave his marker behind and blasted a left-footer into the left top corner of the Chennaiyin net.

At the end of it all, it was a job well done for FC Goa, who join East Bengal and North East United FC in the semi-finals.