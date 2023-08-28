athletics world championships Watch, Athletics World Championships: Neeraj Chopra’s throw that won India its first gold medal Neeraj Chopra added the World Championship gold to his kitty with an 88.17m throw in the final. Scroll Staff Aug 28, 2023 · 02:02 am Updated Aug 28, 2023 · 02:03 am Neeraj Chopra | Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP #WorldAthleticsChamps #Budapest202388.17m, a number that will go down in the history of Indian athleticsNeeraj Chopra is a World Champion!pic.twitter.com/lMwwmDyEqt— The Field (@thefield_in) August 27, 2023 Athletics World Championships: Neeraj Chopra clinches India’s first World Championships gold We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Neeraj Chopra Athletics Indian athletics World Athletics Championships