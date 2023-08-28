athletics world championships Watch, Athletics World C’ships: Ingebrigtsen’s late surge and Bol’s steal for the Dutch on Day 9 Here are the highlights of all the results from Day 9 of the World Athletics Championships. Scroll Staff 15 minutes ago Femke Bol's (L) sprint at the end of the women's 4x400m relay helped the Dutch win gold | Jewel SAMAD / AFP Athletics World C’ships as it happened: Neeraj Chopra clinches first World Championships gold Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Neeraj Chopra Athletics World Championships World Athletics Championships 2023 Athletics Femke Bol Jakob Ingebrigtsen