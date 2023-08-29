Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has climbed three places to attain a career-best world ranking following his bronze medal-winning performance at the recently concluded BWF World Championships. He is now ranked sixth in the world with 71,637 points.

Having broken into the top 10 in December last year, Prannoy’s best rank before this was No 7 achieved in May.

The 31-year-old continues to be the only Indian in the top 10 of the singles rankings across genders. While PV Sindhu climbed a spot to 14th place despite her first round exit at the World Championships, Lakshya Sen fell a place down to 12th. Kidambi Srikanth, meanwhile maintained his 20th spot.

In the men’s doubles rankings, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue to sit in the second place despite their shock exit in the quarter-finals stage of the World Championships.

The pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand gained a couple of spots and are now ranked 17th in women’s doubles.

Veteran Saina Nehwal, who last competed at the Singapore Open in June, fell 13 places and is now placed 51st in the rankings. This is the first time in over a decade that the London Olympics bronze medallist has fallen out of the women’s singles top 50.

Based on rankings, Nehwal is now the India No 5 in women’s singles with Aakarshi Kashyap (38th), Malvika Bansod (44th), and Ashmita Chaliha (47th) ranked above her.

Prannoy, Sen well placed for Olympic qualification

Apart from the world rankings, Prannoy and Sen continue to be placed comfortably in the Race to Paris Olympics rankings as well.

While Prannoy occupies the second spot behind Japan’s Kodai Naraoka, Sen is placed sixth.

The duo also finds themselves in the top half of the BWF World Tour Rankings, with Sen placed fourth just a place ahead of Prannoy.

Among other Indians, only the men’s doubles pair of Rankireddy and Shetty are in top 10 of both rankings. They are placed seventh in Race to Paris and eighth in the World Tour Rankings.

PV Sindhu, who has been enduring a horrid time off late, is placed seventh in the Race to Paris rankings.