Athletics, Zurich Diamond League live: Neeraj Chopra, Sreeshankar Murali in action
Live updates from the men’s javelin and long jump events at the Zurich Diamond League meet.
Live updates
Men’s long jump: Tentoglou snatches the lead with the first 8m+ jump of the night. The Greek World Champion jumps 8.04m.
Men’s long jump: A good start for Sreeshankar! He tops the standings ahead of World Champion Miltiadis Tentoglou.
Men’s long jump: Sreeshankar will be in action first tonight. The Kerala athlete is third in the standings with 10 points but he is not guaranteed of a place in the Diamond League final. Only the top six athletes in the long jump will qualify for the final and only five points separate the athletes ranked from third to ninth. A top four finish tonight should be enough for Sreeshankar to reach the Final but it’ll be easier said than done given how tough the competition is tonight.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Diamond League meet in Zurich.
Newly-minted World Champion Neeraj Chopra is back in action in the Diamond League as he eyes a hat-trick of first-placed finishes in the league this season. Chopra has already qualified for the Diamond League Final by winning the Doha and Lausanne meets.
Sreeshankar Murali, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing campaign at the World Athletics Championships where he failed to reach the men’s long jump final. The Indian is third in the qualification standings and needs a good finish tonight to seal his spot in the Diamond League Final at the fourth and final long jump qualification meet.
Screenshots / photos in the blog courtesy Doha Diamond League results page / Viacom18 / Wanda Diamond League media zone.