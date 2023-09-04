The draws for the inaugural men’s and women’s FIH Hockey5s World Cup were held on Sunday.

The Indian men’s Hockey5s team have been drawn in pool B along with Egypt, Switzerland and Jamaica. The women’s team have been drawn in pool C with United States, Poland and Namibia.

The 16 men’s and women’s teams from around the world will all be vying to become the first ever Hockey5s World Champions when the World Cup gets underway from January 24-31, 2024 in Muscat, Oman.

India’s men’s team qualified for the tournament after beating Pakistan in a tense penalty shootout the final of the men’s Hockey5s Asia Cup 2023 last Saturday.

The women’s team have qualified for the tournament after beating Thailand in the final of the women’s Hockey5s Asia Cup.