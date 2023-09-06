India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden reached the semi-final of the men’s doubles event at the US Open on Wednesday in New York.

The duo overcame the all-American challenge of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow 7-6 (10), 6-1 to make it through to the final four.

The Americans had beaten top seeds Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the previous round to get to the quarter-final.

Playing on the Grandstand court, neither team could find a break in the opening set, taking it to the tie-breaker. Bopanna and Ebden then saved seven set points before claiming the opener.

They built on the momentum in the second set, breaking the opponents twice to make it to the next round.

This is the seventh men’s doubles semi-final Bopanna will appear in at a Grand Slam, and only the first time he’s made it this far at two Majors in the same year. He had partnered Ebden to the Wimbledon semi-final earlier this season.

His best result in men’s doubles remains the finalist finish at the US Open in 2010, when he and Pakistan’s Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi reached the final.

Bopanna and Ebden next face the unseeded French team of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.