Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc confirmed, in a podcast, that he will be returning to the Indian Premier League in 2024 to prepare for the ICC Men’s Twenty20 International World Cup in the US and Caribbean.

The 33-year-old has featured 27 times across two IPL editions – 2014 and 2015 – only for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018, but withdrew because of injury.

Speaking during the Willow Talk cricket podcast, Starc said, “Amongst other things, it’s a great lead up to the T20 World Cup. So a good opportunity to see if anyone’s interested in the IPL, then lead into the T20 World Cup. And it’s somewhat of a quiet winter next year ... in comparison to this winter, so I think a perfect opportunity to put my name in.”

Australia have consistently used Starc across all three formats, and including the World Test Championship, the fast bowler has prioritised his national duties ahead of playing in the IPL.

While he has been named in the squad for the ICC Men’s One-Day International World Cup in October-November in India, Starc wants to play 100 Tests for Australia. Glenn McGrath is the only fast bowler to reach this milestone for the country.

“It took me a long time to feel like I was good enough [for] Test cricket,” said the 33-year-old.

“So I want to really give that the biggest crack I’ve got. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed white-ball cricket and that’s probably where I got my main opportunities in as well. I’d like to be good enough to get to 100 Tests. Not just get to 100, I’d like to be good enough to be picked for 100 Tests.

With 219 wickets in ODIs, Starc has been a mainstay in the team alongside Test captain Pat Cummins, with whom he won the World Cup in 2015. But for now, Starc is looking to focus on the upcoming tournament in India and Australia’s season in 2024.

“I try not to look too far ahead with anything. Obviously, we want to do well in the World Cup. Then we’ve got five Test matches here in Australia and then I haven’t actually played a Test in New Zealand, so hopefully I’m on that tour and look forward to that challenge as well.”