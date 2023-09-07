The first batch of Indian athletes, comprising of the country’s rowing contingent for the upcoming 2022 Asian Games, left for Hangzhou on Wednesday. This contains a total of 43 members, including 33 rowers, 10 coaches and support staff.

The Indian rowing team for the Hangzhou edition also includes 13 women – the largest contingent of rowers travelling to the Chinese city.

The rowers will be training in a government funded international training camp in Hangzhou for a week before heading to the Asian Games village to get acclimatised with the conditions before the competition begins.

Earlier this week, Indian sailors and the first batch of boxers also left for China, to train ahead of the multisport event.

While the boxers are training in Wuyishan City, the sailors are training in Ningbo Xiangshan Sailing Centre, which is also where the sailing competitions will be held.