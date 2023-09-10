Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first in their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah is back in the line-up after missing India’s previous two matches. He had flown back home for the birth of his child.

KL Rahul makes his long-awaited comeback to the team, replacing Shreyas Iyer in the starting XI. India captain Rohit Sharma explained that Iyer suffered a back spasm and thus has to miss the match.

Pakistan have named an unchanged line-up from their last match against Bangladesh.

According to weather reports, there is a 90% chance of rains in Colombo on Sunday, with the Asian Cricket Council announcing that there will be a reserve day just for this fixture.

In their last meeting in the group stage, India posted 266/10 in 48.5 overs as Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya steadied the Indian ship after Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf left India struggling at 66/4 after 15 overs.

Rain however, played spoilsport in what could have been an exciting chase as the match was abandoned before the Pakistan batting innings could start.