At this stage of his career, Novak Djokovic is well versed with the trophy presentation ceremony at the end of a Grand Slam final. He has won 24 after all.

And as he strode up the makeshift podium on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court to collect his fourth US Open trophy, the accolade came with yet another set of records that the 36-year-old broke, with his win over Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday.

Djokovic now has levelled Margaret Court’s all-time record of most singles Grand Slam titles, after going one better than Serena Williams’ Open Era record.

Watch: How Novak Djokovic celebrated each of his 24 Grand Slam titles

All-time list of most singles Grand Slam titles Player Number of singles Grand Slam titles Margaret Court 24 Novak Djokovic 24 Serena Williams 23 Rafael Nadal 22 Steffi Graf 22 Roger Federer 20

By reaching the final on Sunday, he reached a 36th Grand Slam final, overtaking Chris Evert’s previous record of 35. And with his quarter-final win over Taylor Fritz, he overtook Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record of 46 Grand Slam semi-finals, setting the new mark at 47 – for now.

At the French Open this year, he became the first man and fourth player (after Court, Williams, and Graff) to win each of the four Grand Slams at least three times.

At the US Open, he became the only man to win three Majors in a single season four times (2011, 2015, 2021, 2023), beating Federer’s record (2004, 2006, 2007).

Djokovic's Grand Slam tally Event Total Years won Australian Open 10* 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 French Open 3 2016, 2021, 2023 Wimbledon 7 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 US Open 4 2011, 2015, 2018, 2023 * most titles by a man

At the start of the US Open, Djokovic needed to just get to the second round to overtake Carlos Alcaraz as the new world No 1.

He already owns the men’s record of being the longest serving men’s singles world No 1 – he had first reached the rank in July 2011 – since the computerised ranking system was introduced in 1973.

List of top 5 longest serving men's world No 1 Player Weeks as world No 1 Consecutive weeks as No 1 Novak Djokovic 390 122 Roger Federer 310 237 Pete Sampras 286 102 Ivan Lendl 270 157 Jimmy Connors 268 160 Courtesy: ATP