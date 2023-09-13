Opener Shubman Gill has attained a career-best second position and is the highest-ranked among three India players who are now in the top 10 of the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Batting Rankings, the first time this happened since January 2019.

Gill, who had scored 58 and figured in a 121-run opening partnership with captain Rohit Sharma in the Asia Cup match against Pakistan, has moved up one spot while Sharma and Virat Kohli have gained two places each and are sitting in eighth and ninth positions, respectively. Sharma also scored a half-century against Sri Lanka this past week while Kohli advances thanks to his unbeaten 122 against Pakistan.

Sharma, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were the three batters in the top 10 in that instance more than four years ago while those three were also in the top six of the batting table back in September 2018.

The Indian pair of KL Rahul has moved up 10 places to 37th while Ishan Kishan has gone up two places to 22nd.

Meanwhile, India’s left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has gained five places to reach seventh position after grabbing nine wickets in two Asia Cup matches.

Additionally, India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah (up eight places to 27th) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (up 21 places to 56th) have also made big gains. Pandya is also up four places to sixth among all-rounders.

Content courtesy: ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2020 via Online Media Zone.