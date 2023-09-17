Athletics, Diamond League Final, men’s javelin throw as it happened: Neeraj Chopra finishes second
A recap of the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Final.
Live updates
That’s it from us tonight! Thank you for joining us!
Javelin throw final: Chopra needs to throw more than Vadlejch’s 84.01m to retain his title with his final attempt. Can he do it? No, he cannot. The Indian can only come up with a throw of 80.90m to hand the Diamond League title to Jakub Vadlejch. The Czech thrower celebrates by coming up with the best throw of the night with an 84.24m attempt.
Javelin throw final: Chopra throws 80.74m with his fifth attempt while Vadlejch throws 82.58. The Czech athlete still in the lead going into the final throws.
Javelin throw final: Don’t know if it is the conditions or if it is fatigue at the end of a long season but the throws are not good enough from any of these champion throwers. Vadlejch, Chopra and Helander all with foul throws with their third attempts. Sub-80 throws from Mardare, Thompson and Anderson.
Javelin throw final: Oliver Helander improves his throw by 0.07m keeping him third. Chopra comes up with an 81.37m throw even as Vadlejch fouls again. Not the greatest exhibition of javelin throwing here today.
Javelin throw final: During the men’s triple jump final, the commentators said that there was not a lot of wind at Eugene. That is evident as Chopra comes up with a best throw of 83.80m to climb to second. Vadlejch does not improve on his first attempt after fouling with his second attempt.
Javelin throw final: As has been the case this Diamond League season, there is no dedicated stream for the field events which means we have to rely on the Diamond League’s website for updates. Chopra begins with a foul throw while Vadlejch takes the lead with an 84.01m throw.
Javelin throw final: It is not a particularly strong field in the men’s javelin today with Neeraj and Jakub Vadlejch heavy favourites to take the title today. Julian Weber and Keshorn Walcott have withdrawn while there is no Arshad Nadeem with the Pakistani not competing in any of the Diamond League meets. There is Anderson Peters but the Grenadian has been a shadow of himself this season.
Javelin throw final: It’s a bright and sunny day at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. Last year, at the same venue, Chopra missed out on a World Championship gold to Anderson Peters. He has since clinched that title at Budapest early this year and now will look to defend his Diamond League crown against a depleted field.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the Diamond League Final in Eugene.
Soon after winning his first World Championships medal, India’s Neeraj Chopra will aim to defend his Diamond League Final title when he takes to the Hayward Field at Eugene, Oregon in the United States.
This will be Chopra’s penultimate event of the long 2023 season after which he will head to compete at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.
Chopra is the only Indian athlete competing at the Diamond League Final after 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable, long jumper Sreeshankar Murali, and triple jumper Praveen Chitravel, who was invited after some qualified athletes withdrew, pulled out of the event to focus on the Asian Games.
Screenshots / photos in the blog courtesy Diamond League website and Viacom 18