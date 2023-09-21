India at Asian Games 2022, live updates: Rain halts IND vs MAS; Men’s double sculls pairs in finals
Follow live updates for of Indian athletes from the Asian Games 2022, Hangzhou.
Live updates
Asian Games, Cricket T20, India vs Malaysia quarter-final: It has stopped raining according to the broadcasters. We should be back in a few minutes.
Asian Games, Rowing, Double sculls: Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh comfortably win their repechage race to book their place in the final of the men’s double sculls event.
Asian Games, Rowing, light weight Double sculls: The Indian men’s light weight double sculls pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh top the men’s double sculls repechage 1 to book their place in the final. The women’s pair of Kiran and Anshika Bharti came fourth in their repechage round to miss out on a place in the final.
Asian Games, Cricket T20, India vs Malaysia quarter-final: Big wicket for Malaysia! Mandhana looks to pull a length delivery but the ball takes the leading edge and loops towards point. It begins to rain soon after and we have covers on. IND 60/1 after 5.4 overs
Asian Games, Cricket T20, India vs Malaysia quarter-final: A solid start from Mandhana and Verma so far and they have been helped along by some sloppy Malaysian fielding. Verma gets a second life when the fielder at long on dropped a sitter. IND: 53/0 after five overs.
Asian Games, Cricket T20, India vs Malaysia quarter-final: Verma with a forceful punch down the ground past the bowler and the Indian is helped by a misfield down the ground to get her first boundary. IND: 6/0 after one over.
Asian Games, Cricket T20, India vs Malaysia quarter-final: As Nooshin Al Khadeer notes in the commentary, Mandhana takes strike for the first ball over Verma when it has been the other way round.
Asian Games, Cricket, India vs Malaysia: It’s a cold day today with the temperature a chilly 23 degrees celsius. There’s a chance it will rain today.
Asian Games, Cricket, India vs Malaysia: It was raining at the Zhejian University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field according to the Sony Sports team but the skies have cleared out. Malaysia won the toss and have elected to field first.
Asian Games, Cricket: Despite lack of game time, Indian women start as favourites to win gold
Following the heartbreak at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, the Indian women’s cricket team will start as favourites to take home the gold medal in Hangzhou. Read our preview here.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live blog of the Asian Games 2022, Hangzhou.
We are still two days away from the Asian Games opening ceremony in Hangzhou but many events are already underway.
So far India have had two contrasting results — the Indian men’s football team succumbed to a 5-1 loss against hosts China in the opening game but the Indian men’s volleyball team produced a stunning performance to defeat three-time champions South Korea 3-2.
In action today are the men’s and women’s football teams as well as the women’s cricket team.
While Sunil Chhetri and Co will hope to bounce back against Bangladesh, the women’s team will open their campaign against Chinese Taipei.
Read: Asian Games, Football: India’s return to the event heralded by lack of preparation and mismanagement
Meanwhile, the Indian women’s cricket team is set to feature in the tournament for the first time. They will make their debut in the quarter-final against Malaysia.
Read: Asian Games, Cricket: Despite lack of game time, Indian women start as favourites to win gold
Additionally, Indian rowers will be in action across multiple events today. All the rowers in action will compete in repechage rounds and will eye a spot in Final A/B.
Indian sailors including Olympians Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Sarvanan will also open their campaign in Hangzhou on Thursday.
