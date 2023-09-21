The Indian contingent in Hangzhou had a mixed bag of results on Thursday as the men’s football team registered their first win of the competition, even as the women went down in their campaign opener against Chinese Taipei.

Before football took the centrestage, the Indian women’s cricket team qualified for the semi-finals with their match against Malaysia being abandoned by rain. India rowers, on the other hand, made it to three finals.

Friday, September 22, will see the Indian table tennis contingent open their campaign in Hangzhou, while the men’s volleyball team will also play their first knock out match.

Moreover, Indian rowers, sailors, and the country’s sole pentathle in Hangzhou will also be in action on Friday.

Table Tennis

India men v/s Yemen - 9:30 am IST

India women v/s Singapore - 1:30 pm IST



India men v/s Singapore - 3:30 pm IST

The Indian men’s and women’s table tennis teams will play their first preliminary round matches on Friday. While the men led by Sharath Kamal Achanta will play two matches against Yemen and Singapore respectively, Manika Batra and co. in women’s section will take on Singapore.

Volleyball

India v/s Chinese Taipei - 12:00 pm IST

The Indian men’s volleyball team will take on Chinese Taipei in a Round of 12 clash. They had earlier defeated three-time champions South Korea to top Pool C and qualify for the knockout round.

Rowing

Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B - 1 pm IST

Balraj Panwar in the men’s single sculls semifinal will be the only Indian rower in action.

Modern Pentathlon

Men’s individual Fencing bonus round - 1:30 pm IST

India’s lone representative in modern pentathlon Chaphekar Mayank Vaibhav will also be in action.

Sailing

Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite - 8:30 am IST

Men’s Dinghy ILCA7 - 8:30 am IST

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 - 8:30 am IST

Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - 8:30 am IST

Women’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite - 8:34 am IST

Women’s Single Dinghy ILCA6 - 8:40 am IST

Men’s Windsurfer RS:X - 8:40 am IST

Men’s Windsurfing iQFoil - 11:30 am IST

Women’s Skiff 49erFX - 11:30 am IST

Mixed Dinghy - 470 - 11:30 am IST

Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 - 11:30 am IST

Boy’s Dinghy ILCA4 - 11:40 am IST

All the Indian sailors in Hangzhou will continue to compete in their remaining races after having opened their campaign on Thursday.

September 22 - Indian schedule for Asian Games

Any changes in the scheduled will be duly updated.

Screenshot courtsey 2022 Asian Games website.