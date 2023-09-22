India at Asian Games 2022, live updates: India men’s volleyball team takes on Chinese Taipei in R16
Live updates of how Indian athletes fare at the Asian Games 2022, Hangzhou on Friday.
Live updates
Asian Games: Later today, the men’s volleyball team will take on Chinese Taipei in a Cross Match for Top 12 (essentially, a Round of 16 knockout tie). That match begins at 12 pm.
The India men’s table tennis team will return at 3:30 pm to face Singapore in their second Group F match, but that will be only after the women’s table tennis team begins its campaign against Singapore, at 1:30 pm.
At 1:00 pm, Balraj Panwar will compete in the men’s singles sculls rowing semi-final, while Mayank Chaphekar competes in the fencing event in the Modern Pentathlon.
Asian Games, Table Tennis: Harmeet Desai makes no mistake. He beats He beats Magd Ahmed Ali Aldhubhani 11-1, 11-1, 11-7 in 16 minutes to secure the tie for India 3-0.
India next take on Singapore in Preliminary Group F of the men’s team event. They play Tajikistan tomorrow.
Asian Games, Table Tennis: The veteran, Achanta Sharath Kamal makes it 2-0 for India. He beat Ebrahim Abdulhakim Gubran 11-3, 11-4, 11-6 in 17 minutes.
Harmeet Desai now comes to the table. He plays Magd Ahmed Ali Aldhubhani for a chance to secure the tie for India.
Asian Games, Table Tennis: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran gives India the lead against Yemen, beating Omar Ahmed Ali 11-3, 11-2, 11-6 in a match that lasted 13 minutes. India up 1-0.
Achanta Sharath Kamal is up next. He takes on Ebrahim Abdulhakim Gubran.
Each tie is a best-of-five match event, the first team to win three matches wins the tie.
Asian Games, Table Tennis: The Indian men’s team won the bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games. That was the first time India won a table tennis medal at the continental event.
Asian Games, Table Tennis: The table tennis get underway today starting with the team events. Both the men’s and women’s team will be in action today. First up, it will be the men’s team who will play Yemen in their group F match at 9.30am IST. The women will face Singapore in their group F match at 11.30am IST before the men face Singapore at 3.30pm IST.
Asian Games, Sailing: The sailing events have resumed today with Chitresh Tatha, Nethra Kumanan, Vishnu Saravanan, Ishwariya Ganesh, Eabad Ali and the team of Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode and Ramya Saravanan already in action in their respective events.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live blog of the Asian Games 2022, Hangzhou.
We are still one day away from the Asian Games opening ceremony in Hangzhou but many events are already underway.
On Thursday, the Indian contingent ended the day on a mixed note. While the women’s cricket team qualified for the semi-final with rain washing out the game against Malaysia, the men’s football team bounced back with a 1-0 win over Bangladesh.
However, the women’s football team lost their opening game against Chinese Taipei 1-2.
Meanwhile, the Indian sailors still have some races to go while the Indian rowers qualified for three medal finals.
Read: India at Asian Games 2022, as it happened: Women’s cricket team in SF; men’s football team wins
In action today are the Indian table tennis contingent, the men’s volleyball team in their first knock out match. Additionally, Indian rowers, sailors, will also continue the campaign they began on Friday.
India’s lone representative in modern pentathlon Chaphekar Mayank Vaibhav will also be in action.
