India at Asian Games 2022, Sept 24: Pooja Vastrakar picks three for IND in semi-final vs BAN
Live updates from Day 1 of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Live updates
Shooting: Ramita picks up the pace again in the penultimate series of the women’s 10m air rifle event, scoring 105.4. Mehuli Ghosh scored 104.9 while Ashi Chouksey dropped down to 102.5.
Cricket: WICKET! Sadhu joins in. Shorna Akhter is the next to depart. Bangladesh all over the place at the moment. They are a much better side than they are playing right now. Bangladesh 21/4 (6)
Shooting: Slight drop in the pace for Ramita in the fourth series, with a score of 104.3, while Mehuli Ghosh scores 105.1. Ashi Chouksey scores 104.8.
Cricket: WICKET! Never mind that. Vastrakar indeed has her third. It’s the same batter, same bowler and Mandhana doesn’t miss this time. Mostary departs. Bangladesh 18/3 (5)
Cricket: Vastrakar could have had her third but captain Smriti Mandhana dropped Sobhana Mostary. Bangladesh 17/2 (4)
Asian Games, Rowing: In the women’s light-weight doubles scull Final B, the Indian pair of Anshika Bharti and Kiran finish third to finish ninth overall. Next up is the men’s Final A where the pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh will be competing for a place on the podium
Asian Games, Shooting: We’re midway through the women’s 10m air rifle qualification. Ramita scored 105.2 in the third series while Mehuli Ghosh picked up 104.6. They look poised to make it to the final. Ashi Chouksey is further down the list, scoring 104.9 in the third series - her best at the competition so far. There’s still time for her to pick up.
Asian Games, Cricket: WICKET! Pooja Vastrakar is on a roll here! Sobhana Mistry also departs. Bangladesh 1/2 (0.5)
Asian Games, Shooting: In the second series of the women’s 10m air rifle qualification, Ramita scores a solid 106.7 in her second series. Mehuli Ghosh scores 105.7 and Ashi Chouksey score 104.5.
Asian Games, Cricket: WICKET! Pooja Vastrakar strikes in the first ball itself as Shathi Rani departs. What a start for India. Bangladesh 0/1 (0.1)
Asian Games, Shooting: The women’s 10m air rifle event gets sports shooting underway at in Hangzhou. After the first series in the qualification round, reigning World Championships bronze medallist Mehuli Ghosh scored 104.6. Ramita scored 104.3 while Ashi Chouksey picked up 103.2 points. Six series will be played among the 62 competitors. At the end, the top 8 will proceed to the final.
Asian Games, Cricket: India go in with one change as pacer Titas Sadhu replaces spinner Minnu Mani.
Asian Games, Cricket: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first.
Asian Games, Cricket: First in action will be the Indian women’s cricket team who will take on Bangladesh in the semi-final. After a washout in the quarter-final against Malaysia, the Indian women’s cricket team will have to get the better of Bangladesh, who had troubled them to the hilt in a recent series.
Here’s a look at the head to head of both the sides:
6:00 AM IST: An action-packed Sunday is expected to have Indian athletes competing in more than 15 sports at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou!
Fans were treated to a rather lovely opening ceremony which highlighted China’s cultural heritage while also focusing on Hangzhou’s role in the country’s growth. Indian men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet and World Champion boxer Lovlina Borgohain were the country’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony.
In pictures: Asian Games declared open after colourful ceremony at Hangzhou
Today, the Games will begin in earnest with plenty of sporting action for Indian fans to keep up with. India’s medal rush might just begin today with Indian athletes competing in the finals of rowing events with more likely in the shooting events.
We start the day at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre PMC Range for some shooting action before going to the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field where the Indian women’s team takes on Bangladesh in the semi-finals of the cricket event.
The men’s hockey team also begin their campaign against Uzbekistan in the group stage. The men’s football team face a must-win match against Myanmar as do the women’s team against Thailand.
World champion Nikhat Zareen begins her boxing campaign as does the rising star Preeti Pawar.
And much more!
Also read:
The Field’s Asian Games build-up series, where we focus on athletes who have played in the shadows, but may be ready to step into the limelight.
Cricket: Already a trailblazer, Minnu Mani hopes to break more barriers in Hangzhou
Shooting: Mehuli Ghosh banks on her composure as she plots a return to the top
Hockey: Meet Vivek Sagar Prasad – the flamboyant dribbler in the Indian midfield
Squash: Anahat Singh set to make another big impression in Hangzhou
Athletics: KM Chanda – the accidental runner who hopes to conquer Asia
Athletics: Abdulla Aboobacker’s journey from filling up numbers to becoming the best
Boxing: Deepak Bhoria – once undernourished and counted out, now India’s best medal bet
Live action on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV
Screenshots via SonyLIV and the official 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games website