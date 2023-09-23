After a rather quiet Saturday where only the men’s and women’s table tennis teams and sailors were in action for India, Sunday will see athletes from the country competing in more than 15 sports at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
The women’s cricket team will face off against Bangladesh in the semi-final, whereas multiple rowers will be aiming to win a medal. A host of other athletes, including in sports like esports, hockey, tennis, rugby and others will also open their campaign in Hangzhou on Sunday.
Cricket
India women vs Bangladesh Semi-final – 6:30 am IST
After a washout in the quarter-final against Malaysia, the Indian women’s cricket team will have to get the better of Bangladesh, who had troubled them to the hilt in a recent series, in the semi-final on Sunday.
Esports
EA Sports FC Online Round of 32 – 8 am IST
On what will be the offical debut for Esports at the Asian Games, Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh will be in action in the popular game FIFA, now known as EA Sports FC Online. The duo will further play in either the winner’s or loser’s bracket depending on their result in the first game.
Volleyball
India vs Japan Men’s 1-6 Classification – 12 pm IST
The Indian men’s volleyball team will look to continue their winning run in Hangzhou and will face Japan in their 1-6th place classification round.
Football
India women vs Thailand – 1:30 pm IST
India men vs Myanmar – 5:00 pm IST
Both the Indian men’s and women’s football team will be action in their group stage games. While the women will take the field first against Thailand, the men will face off against Myanmar.
Rowing
Women’s Light-weight Doubles Scull Final B – 6:40 am IST
Men’s Light-weight Doubles Scull Final A – 7:10 am IST
Men’s Doubles Scull Final A – 8:00 am IST
Women’s Four Final A – 8:20 am IST
Men’s Pair Final A – 8:40 am IST
Men’s Eight Final A – 9:00 am IST
The Indian men’s eight team, the women’s four team, men’s doubles scull duo of Parminder Singh and Satnam Singh, men’s pair of Ram Lekh and Babu Lal Yadav will also compete for medals.
Hockey (men’s event)
India vs Uzbekistan – 8:45 am IST
The Indian men’s hockey team will open their Asian Games campaign against Uzbekistan.
Table Tennis
India women vs Thailand Round of 16 – 7:30 am IST
India men vs Kazakhstan Round of 16 – 9:30 am IST
Both the Indian men’s and women’s table tennis teams will play their first knockout matches on Sunday. They will also play the quarter-finals later in the day, if they win their first match.
Rugby Sevens (Women’s event)
India vs Hong Kong – 10 am IST
India vs Japan – 3:35 pm IST
The Indian women’s Rugby Sevens team will start their campaign in Hangzhou on Sunday. They will first take on Hong Kong in women’s Pool F match before going up against Japan.
Tennis
Men’s Singles Round 2 – 9:30 am IST
Men’s Doubles Round 1 - 3 pm IST (estimated)
Sumit Nagal in men’s singles, and a men’s doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan will carry the Indian hopes in tennis.
Swimming
Men’s 100m Freestyle Heat 2 - 8:25 am IST (estimated)
Men’s 100m Freestyle Heat 6 - 9 am IST (estimated)
Men’s 100m Backstroke Heat 2 - 9 am IST (estimated)
Men’s 100m Backstroke Heat 4 - 9:15 am IST (estimated)
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heat 2 - 9:20 am IST (estimated)
Mathew Tanish George, Anilkumar Shylaja Anand (both freestyle), Patil Utkarsh Santosh, Srihari Natraj (both backstroke) and the women’s 4x100m Freestyle relay team will be in action as Indian swimmers open their campaign.
Boxing
Women’s 50-54kg Preliminaries R16 – 11:45 am IST
Women’s 45-50kg Preliminaries R32 – 4:30 pm IST
Preeti, in women’s 54kg, and Nikhat Zareen (50kg) will take to the boxing ring on Sunday. Reigning world champion Zareen, in particular, has a tough battle ahead of her as she takes on world championship runner-up Nguyen Thi Tam.
Chess
Men’s Individual Round 1 – 12:30 pm IST
Women’s Individual Round 1 – 12:30 pm IST
Men’s Individual Round 2 – 2:30 pm IST
Women’s Individual Round 2 – 2:30 pm IST
All four of GM Vidit Gujrathi, GM Arjun Erigaisi, GM Koneru Humpy, and GM Harika Dronavalli will play two rounds of their individual events.
Shooting
Women’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification - 6 am IST
Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final - 9:15 am IST
25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification Phase 1 - 6:30 am IST
Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita will take to the shooting range in women’s 10m air rifle qualification round. They will also be in action in the final, if they make it to the top eight. The trio may also be awarded a medal in the women’s team event, if their combined qualification scores put them amongst the top three countries.
On the other hand, Adarsh Singh and Anish will be in action in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification phase 1.
Sailing
Men’s Kite IKA Formula Kite – 8:30 am IST
Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 – 8:30 am IST
Mixed Dinghy 470 – 8:30 am IST
Women’s Windsurfer RS:X – 8:30 am IST
Women’s Kite IKA Formula Kite – 8:34 am IST
Men’s Windsurfer RS:X – 8:40 am IST
Women’s Skiff 49er – 11:30 am IST
Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 – 11:30 am IST
Men’s Windsurfing iQFoil – 11:30 am IST
Men’s Skiff 49er – 11:40 am IST
Boy’s Dinghy ILCA4 – 11:40 am IST
All the Indian sailors will look to continue their good form in Hangzhou.
Fencing
Men’s Individual Foil Round of Pool 3 – 6:30 am IST
Men’s Individual Foil Round of Pool 5 – 6:30 am IST
Women’s Epee Individual Round of Pool 2 – 10 am IST
Women’s Epee Individual Round of Pool 5 – 10 am IST
While Dev and Bibish Kathiresan will be in contention in men’s individual foil, Tanishka Khatri and Ena Arora will take field in women’s individual epee.
Wushu
Men’s Changquan Final – 6:30 am IST
Women’s Tajiquan Final – 7:45 am IST
Women’s Taijijian Final – 12:00 pm IST
Indian wushu stars will open their campaign on Sunday in Hangzhou.
Any changes in the scheduled will be duly updated.
Screenshot courtsey 2022 Asian Games website.