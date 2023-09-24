India won five medals on Sunday to finish Day 1 of the 2022 Asian Games Hangzhou in seventh place on the medal tally.

Three of India’s five medals on Sunday came in rowing.

The men’s lightweight double sculls pair of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won silver, while the pair of Ram Lekh and Babu Lal Yadav won bronze in men’s doubles event.

The men’s eights team of Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish and Dhananjay Uttam Pande won silver.

In shooting, Ramita Jindal had a fruitful day at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre PMC Range picking up two medals in the women’s 10m air rifle events. First, she teamed up with Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey to win silver in the team event before beating Ghosh to bronze in the individual event.

Here’s the medal tally that will be updated daily: