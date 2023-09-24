India won six medals including two gold medals on Monday to finish Day 2 of the 2022 Asian Games Hangzhou in sixth place on the medal tally.

The team of Divyansh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Rudrankksh Patil shot a world record score of 1893.7 to clinch gold in the men’s 10m air rifle team event. Tomar then clinched bronze in the individual event.

The women’s cricket team marked their debut at the Asian Games by winning gold medal after beating Sri Lanka in the final.

The team of Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh and Anish Bhanwala won bronze in men’s 25m rapid pistol shooting team event.

India added two more medals in rowing after the men’s four team and the men’s quadruple sculls team won bronze.

India finished fifth overall in rowing with two silver and three bronze medals.

Here’s the medal tally that will be updated daily: