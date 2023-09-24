India’s Ramita Jindal, on Sunday, clinched the women’s individual 10m rifle bronze medal at the ongoing 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The 19-year-old shot a total of 230.1 in the final to finish behind China’s Huang Yuting and Han Jiayu.

Jindal was in contention for a medal throughout the final and even led the competition for a brief while. She even shared a joint second position with Yesugen Oyunbat of Mongolia and Lee Eunseo of South Korea after the first ten shots, just before the start of eliminations.

#AsianGames #HangzhouAsianGames #Shooting



Two events in shooting, two medals from shooting.



Ramita clinches bronze in the women's individual 10m air rifle event



Blog: https://t.co/ipVktxoNJD pic.twitter.com/td2ElmGWAE — The Field (@thefield_in) September 24, 2023

The Haryana girl managed to pip compatriot Mehuli Ghosh with a brilliant 10.8 with her 20th shot to stay in contention for a podium finish.

Ghosh, who shot 10.7, with her 20th and final shot in the competition, eventually finished fourth with a total score of 208.3.

Earlier in the day, Jindal (631.9) and Ghosh (630.8) finished second and fifth respectively in the qualification round to make it to the final eight.

The duo along with Ashi Chouksey, who shot 623.3 to finish 28th in the qualification round, also clinched the women’s 10m air rifle team silver with their cumulative score of 1886.

#AsianGames #HangzhouAsianGames



MEDAL ALERT! 🥈



Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh and Ashi Chouksey secure India's first medal in shooting in Hangzhou.



Blog: https://t.co/ipVktxoNJD pic.twitter.com/0ZsDUVLG4b — The Field (@thefield_in) September 24, 2023

Anish Bhanwala placed sixth

Meanwhile, Anish Bhanwala was placed sixth with a score of 292 in Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Qualification Phase 1 on Sunday.

The 20-year-old shot 98, 98, 96 in his three series and is placed well to qualify for the final.

The other Indian shooters in action in the event – Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh, lay 12th and 16th respectively at the end of the day.