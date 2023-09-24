Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games: Rowers Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh become India’s first medallists in Hangzhou Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won silver in the men’s lightweight double sculls event. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games | Jung Yeon-jae / AFP #AsianGames #HangzhouAsianGames #RowingA moment to cherish forever❤️Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh become 🇮🇳’s first medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games!pic.twitter.com/K8kUvcUBHm— The Field (@thefield_in) September 24, 2023 Asian Games, Rowing: India win two silver, one bronze in HangzhouIndia at Asian Games 2022, Sept 24: Ramita wins shooting bronze; India win three medals in rowing We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Arjun Lal Jat Arvind Singh Rowing Asian Games Asian Games Hangzhou Asian Games Rowing