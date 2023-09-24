Following a rather successful opening day, where they bagged four medals – three silver and a bronze, the Indian athletes would look to continue the medal rush in at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

All eyes will be on the women’s cricket team as they take on Sri Lanka for the gold medal, whereas medals would also be available in sports like shooting, rowing and more.

Shooting

Men’s 10m air rifle Qualification – 6:30 am IST

Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol Qualification Phase 2 – 6:30 am IST

Divyansh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil will be in action in men’s 10m air rifle, while Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu, and Adarsh Singh will continue from where they left off in men’s 25m rapid fire pistol on Sunday. They might also compete in the final, if they make it to the top six.

Gymnastics

Women’s Qualification and Team Final – 7:30 am IST

Pranati Nayak, India’s lone gymnast in Hangzhou, will open her campaign.

Cricket

India women vs Sri Lanka, Final – 11:30 am IST

The Indian women’s cricket team will take on Sri Lanka in the gold medal match. India will regain the services of captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who has served her two match ban.

Handball

India women vs Japan, Women’s Preliminary Group B – 11:30 am IST

The Indian women’s handball team will open their campaign against Japan in a Pool B clashs.

Rowing

Men’s single sculls Final A – 7:00 am IST

Men’s Four Final A – 7:40 am IST

Men’s quadruple sculls Final A – 8:30 am IST

Women’s Eight Final A – 8:50 am IST

Balraj Panwar in men’s single sculls, the men’s four team, men’s quadruple sculls team, and women’s eight team will all look to continue India’s medal rush in rowing.

Swimming

Men’s 50m backstroke Heat 4 – 7:35 am IST (estimated)

Women’s 50m backstroke Heat 3 – 7:45 am IST (estimated)

Men’s 50m freestyle Heat 5 – 8:00 am IST (estimated)

Men’s 50m freestyle Heat 6 – 8:03 am IST (estimated)

Women’s 200m freestyle Heat 1 – 8:06 am IST

Men’s 100m breaststroke Heat 3 – 8:30 am IST (estimated)

Women’s 200m ndividual Medley Heat 2 – 8:45 am IST (estimated)

Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay Heat 2 – 9:05 am IST (estimated)

Rugby Sevens

India women vs Singapore – 8:20 am IST

After two losses on Sunday, the Indian women’s rugby sevens team will took to turn things around when they take on Singapore.

Basketball 3x3

India women vs Uzbekistan – 11:20 am IST

India men vs Malaysia – 12:10 pm IST

The Indian 3x3 basketball teams will be in action for the first time in Hangzhou. While the women will take on Uzbekistan, the men will face off against Malaysia.

Boxing

Women’s 66kg Preliminaries R16 – 4:45 pm IST

Men’s 51kg Preliminaries R32 – 5:15 pm IST

Men’s 71kg Preliminaries R32 – 7 pm IST

Arundati Choudhary, Deepak Bhoria, and Nishant Dev will all look to continue India’s winning run in boxing started by Preeti and Nikhat Zareen.

Chess

Men’s Individual Round 3 – 12:30 pm IST

Women’s Individual Round 3 – 12:30 pm IST

Men’s Individual Round 4 – 2:30 pm IST

Women’s Individual Round 4 – 2:30 pm IST

Grandmasters Vidit Gujarathi, Arjun Ergiasi, Koneru Humpy, and Harika Dronavalli will all continue their individual campaigns.

Judo

Women’s -70kg Round of 16 – 9 am IST (estimated)

Garima Choudhary, in women’s -70kg, will kickstart India’s Judo campaign in Hangzhou.

Tennis

Men’s Doubles Round 2 - 12 pm IST (estimated)

Women’s Singles Round 2 - 7:30 am IST

Women’s Doubles Round 1 - 12 pm IST (estimated)

Men’s Singles Round 2 - 7:30 am IST

Mixed Doubles Round 2 - 4 pm IST (estimated)

Mixed Doubles Round 2 - 12 pm IST (estimated)

Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale in women’s singles, Ramkumar Ramanathan in men’s singles, men’s doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri, women’s doubles duo of Bhosale and Karman Thandi, and mixed doubles pairs will be in action for India on Monday in tennis.

Sailing

Men’s Windsurfing iQFoil - 8:30 am IST

Men’s Dinghy ILCA7 - 8:30 am IST

Men’s Skiff 49er - 8:30 am IST

Men’s Windsurfer RS:X - 8:30 am IST

Women’s Single Dinghy ILCA6 - 8:40 am IST

Women’s Skiff 49er - 8:40 am IST

Women’s Windsurfer RS:X - 8:40 am IST

Women’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite - 11:30 am IST

Mixed Multihull Nacra 17 - 11:30 am IST

Mixed Dinghy 470 - 11:30 am IST

Boy’s Dinghy ILCA4 - 11:30 am IST

Men’s Kite - IKA Formula Kite - 11:34 am IST

Girl’s Dinghy ILCA4 - 11:40 am IST

The sailors will compete in their remaining races in Hangzhou.

Wushu

Women’s Changquan Final – 6:30 am IST

Women’s 60kg Quarter-final – 5 pm IST

Men’s 60kg 1/8 Final – After 5 pm IST

Men’s 65kg 1/8 Final – After 5pm IST

Wangsu Nyeman will be in action in women’s Changquan Final for India, before Roshibina Naorem, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh and Vikrant Baliyan all start their campaign on Monday.