India won its second gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou when the women’s cricket team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final on Monday.

Winning the toss, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur chose to bat first. Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues scored 46 and 42 respectively in a 73-run partnership for the second wicket.

Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani and Sugandika Kumari starred for Sri Lanka, picking up two wickets each as India were restricted to 116/7 in 20 overs.

In reply, Titas Sadhu dazzled, opening her spell with a double-wicket maiden. Reduced to 14/3 by Sadhu, a fourth-wicket partnership between Hasini Perera and Nilakshi de Silva helped Sri Lanka recover and put on a good fight in the chase.

But despite Oshadi Ranasinghe’s enterprising knock of 19 off 26 balls, the Indian spinners strangled the batting. Sri Lanka managed only 97/8 and India secured the gold medal, winning by 19 runs.

Here are some of the reactions on social media to India’s win:

Many congratulations to our Women’s Cricket team on winning the #GoldMedal after a wonderful performance against Sri Lanka in the finals.



Let’s #Cheer4india 🇮🇳 #WeAreTeamIndia | #IndiaAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/owho0FZqT7 — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) September 25, 2023

Congratulations, @BCCIWomen, for clinching the first-ever gold medal 🥇 in cricket for our nation! A historic feat achieved with a superb all-round performance. Well played, girls. 🇮🇳#INDvSL #IndiaAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/HJ1Rjhhz8q — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) September 25, 2023

Gold medal 🏅 for #teamindia in Asian Games ! History created by our girls 🏆! Proud moment of all of us 🇮🇳 #INDvsSL #AsianGames2023 #GoldMedal — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) September 25, 2023

An outstanding victory for our Indian women's cricket team at the Asian Games final! Heartiest congratulations, champions!#AsianGames — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) September 25, 2023

.@titas_sadhu with 3 crucial wickets in a low-scoring thriller!🔥 Young talent to watch out for!#AsianGamesFinal #IndWvSLW — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) September 25, 2023

TItas Sadhu in



2023 U19 World Cup Final

Conceded only 6 runs in 4 overs



2023 Asian Games Final

Conceded only 6 runs in 4 overs pic.twitter.com/Uj6Wm4LxGH — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 25, 2023

Titas Sadhu in 2023:

- U-19 World Cup Winner

- WPL Runners-up

- Emerging Asia Cup winner

- Asian Games Gold



And she contributed big time in 3 finals! — Ritwika Dhar (@RituD307) September 25, 2023