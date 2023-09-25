Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games: Indian rowers add to tally with two bronze medals India won bronze in the men’s four team event as well as the men’s quadruple sculls event on Monday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Bronze medallists India's Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish pose during the medal ceremony for the men's four final event of rowing during the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on September 25, 2023. | AFP Play Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Asian Games Rowing 2022 Asian Games 2023 Asian Games Asian Games 2023 Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games Hangzhou 2023 India at Asian Games India Asian Games 2022 India Asian Games 2023 Asian Games schedule India Asian Games reports India Asian Games India Asian Games medal tally