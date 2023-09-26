Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games: The Indian dressage team win the country’s first equestrian gold after 41 years The team comprising Sudipti Hajela, Divyakriti Singh, Anush Agarwalla, and Hriday Chheda scored 209.205 to secure the gold medal ahead of China and Hong Kong. Scroll Staff An hour ago The Indian dressage team that won gold in Hangzhou | Screenshot via SonyLIV 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 - 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧📹 | Here's the moment when India's Equestrian Dressage team created history by clinching a🥇after a long wait of 41 years 🥹🏇#SonySportsNetwork #Cheer4India #Hangzhou2022 #IssBaar100Paar #Equestrian | @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/MjvO5bAYq2— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 26, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Asian Games 2022 Asian Games Hangzhou Asian Games Indian equestrian Indian dressage team