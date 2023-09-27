India at Asian Games, Sept 27, live blog: Indians in action in dressage, shooting, fencing, wushu
Live updates from Day 4 of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Live updates
Swimming, Women’s 100m Butterfly: Nina Venkatesh clocks 1:03.89s and finishes fourth in Heat 2.
Fencing, Men’s Team Foil: India goes down 30-45 to Singapore in the Table of 16 clash.
Taekwondo, Men’s -80kg: Shivansh Tyagi advances to Round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Cambodia’s VA Mithona.
Shooting, women’s 50m 3-Positions rifle: Ashi Chouksey moves into seventh position after the prone event with a near perfect 199 (total 394). Sift Kaur Samra scores a perfect 200 though and is in fourth place (397). Manini Kaushik is 18th with a total of 388.
Men’s Wushu: Rohit Jadhav is eighth in the men’s Daoshu and Gunshu event after the end of the Daoshu. Jadhav was awarded a score of 9.413 for his routine.
Shooting, women’s 25m pistol: Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan finish off their qualification run with total scores of 586 and 583 respectively. Singh is in fourth position as it stands, while Sangwan is eight. Manu Bhaker is yet to shoot. However, the trio look poised to win a fourth gold medal for India, and second in shooting in the team event.
Shooting, Women’s 50m 3-Positions rifle: Sift Kaur Samra is currently in sixth position in the women’s 50m 3 positions event, finishing witha score of 197 in the kneeling position. Ashi Chouksey is 10th with 195, while Manini Kaushki is 30th with 190.
Shooting: The women’s skeet team of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Ganemat Sekhon are currently fourth behind China, Kazakhstan and Thailand.
Shooting: Plenty of shooting action today. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Gurjoat Khangura, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka will be competing on the second day of the men’s skeet event, while the women’s team of Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Darshna Rathore and Ganemat Sekhon continue in skeet as well. In the women’s 25m pistol event, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan will also appear on Day 2 of the event, hoping to finish it off in style. Action begins in the marathon that is the women’s 50m 3-positions rifle event, with Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samra competing.
Asian Games: After winning India’s first gold medal in 40 years, the Indian dressage team in back in action in the individual event. Action also resumes on the shotgun ranges where the men’s and women’s skeet shooters resume continue with phase two of their respective individual and team events. Indians will also be in action in the women’s 50m rifle 3P individual qualification and team finals. The 25m women’s pistol athletes are also in action in the individual and team events. In fencing, the men’s foil team take on Singapore in their table of 16 clash. All of these events, except dressage which started at 5.30am, start at 6.30am IST.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou!
On Wednesday, India will look to add to the medal tally that currently stands at overall 14 medals.
Vidit Gujrathi, Arjun Erigaisi, Koneru Humpy, and Harika Dronavalli will aim for a podium finish after the final two rounds of the individual events in chess.
Meanwhile, sailors Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Sarvanan will also look to finish on the podium like Eabad Ali and Neha Thakur.
Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet, who will be opening their campaigns, will hope to add to the positive results in boxing. Following their victories on Tuesday, both the Indian men’s and women’s squash teams will play two matches each on Wednesday.
There will be more action in table-tennis as the paddlers start off their individual campaigns on Wednesday. In tennis, Sumit Nagal and Ankita Raina will be in action in their respective singles quarter-finals, whereas the men’s doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan will also eye a semi-finals spot.
Live action on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV
Screenshots via SonyLIV and the official 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games website