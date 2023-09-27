Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games: Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s T20I record with fastest fifty Dipendra Airee hit eight sixes in 10 balls in his unbeaten 52, recording the fastest fifty in the format, breaking Yuvraj Singh’s record. Scroll Staff 19 minutes ago Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee | Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP 🚨| 𝐓𝟐𝟎𝐈 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐀𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐭#DipendraAiree 🆚 Mongolia - 5️⃣0️⃣ - 9 BallsWitness history in the making as Nepal's Dipendra Airee's fastest-ever innings breaks @YUVSTRONG12's T20I record 🏏#SonySportsNetwork #Cheer4India #IssBaar100Paar #Cricket #Hangzhou2022 |… pic.twitter.com/oFwfEa9Oxv— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 27, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Asian Games Dipendra Airee Yuvraj Singh Nepal Mongolia