Following their most successful day yet at the Asian Games in Hangzhou with a total of seven medals, including two gold, the Indian contingent will look to add more to their tally on Thursday.

Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla in Individual Dressage, skeet shooters Anantjeet Singh and Ganemat Sekhon, gymnast Pranati Nayak, wushu star Naorem Roshibina Devi will be some of India’s best bet for medals.

Golf

Women’s Individual and Team Round 1 – 4 am IST

Men’s Individual and Team Round 1 – 8 am IST

The Indian golfers will open their campaign in Hangzhou on Thursday. All the seven golfers from the country will compete in Round 1 individual and team competitions.

Shooting

Men’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification – 6:30 am IST

Skeet Mixed Team Qualification – 6:30 am IST

The shooting carnival will continue to roll on with Arjun Cheema, Shiva Narwal, and Sarabjot Singh competing in men’s 10m air pistol. The men’s individual skeet silver medallist Anantjeet Singh Naruka will pair up with Ganemat Sekhon for the mixed team event.

Wushu

Women’s 60kg Final - 7:12 am IST

The 2018 Jakarta bronze medallist, Roshibina Devi Naorem will compete in the women’s 60kg wushu final early Thursday morning.

Squash

India women vs Malaysia – 10:00 am IST

India men vs Nepal – 1:30 pm IST

While the Indian women’s squash team would hope to continue their winning run against Malaysia, the men’s team would aim to bounce back following a tough defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan.

Gymnastics

Women’s Vault Final - After 12 pm IST

After having skipped the all-around final, Pranati Nayak will look to leave an impression in her pet event - the vault routine, on Thursday.

Equestrian

Dressage Individual Intermediate I Freestyle – 12:30 pm IST

Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla, two of India’s most consistent performers so far in Hangzhou, will look to add to their dressage team gold with an individual medal.

Football (men’s event)

India vs Saudi Arabia R16 – 5:00 pm IST

The Indian men’s football team will take on Saudi Arabia in their first knockout match of the 2022 Asian Games.

Badminton

India women vs Mongolia R16 – 6:30 am IST

The Indian shuttlers will be in action for the first time, with the women’s team taking on Mongolia in a Round of 16 clash.

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles R16 – 7:30 am IST

Mixed Doubles R16 – 7:30 am IST

Women’s Singles R32 – 8:30 am IST

Women’s Singles R32 – 9:15 am IST

Men’s Doubles R32 – 10:00 am IST

Men’s Doubles R32 – 10:35 am IST

Women’s Doubles R32 – 1:30 pm IST

Women’s Doubles R32 – 2:05 pm IST

Men’s Singles R32 – 2:40 pm IST

Men’s Singles R32 – 3:25 pm IST

All the Indian paddlers, including heavyweights Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, will be in action on Thursday.

Cycling

Men’s Omnium Scratch Race 1/4 - 7:30 am IST Niraj Kumar

Men’s Sprint Quarter-Final 1 - 7:48 am IST

Women’s Sprint Qualifying - 8:00 am IST

Niraj Kumar will be in action in men’s omnium scratch, whereas David Beckham, who set a sprint national record, will compete in a quarter-final.

Swimming

Women’s 50m Freestyle Heat 2 – 7:33 am IST (estimated)

Men’s 50m Butterfly Heat 5 – 7:50 am IST (estimated)

Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heat 2 - 8:57 am IST (estimated)

Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay - 9:12 am IST (estimated)

Men’s 800m Freestyle Fast Heat – 5:46 pm IST

The Indian swimmers will look to add more finals under their belt on Thursday.

Boxing

Women’s 60kg Preliminaries R16 – 12:00 pm IST

Men’s 51kg Preliminaries R16 – 5:30 pm IST

Men’s 71kg Preliminaries R16 – 6:45 pm IST

Jaismine in women’s 60kg, Deepak in men’s 51kg, and Nishant Dev in men’s 71kg will compete in their respective R16 bouts.

Hockey

India men vs Japan - 6:15 pm IST

The Indian men’s hockey team will look to continue their winning spree when they take on Japan.

Tennis

Men’s Doubles Semi-final - 11:30 am IST

Mixed Doubles Quarter-final - After 11:30 am IST

The men’s doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan, who have already secured a medal, will aim to make it to the gold medal match. On the other hand, the mixed doubles duo of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will look to assure a medal by winning the quarter-final.

Bridge

Men’s Team Round Robin 1-5 - 6:30 am IST

Mixed Team Round Robin 1-5 - 6:30 am IST

Men’s Team Round Robin 1-6 - 11:00 am IST

Women’s Team Round Robin 1-4 - 11:00 am IST

Mixed Team Round Robin 1-6 - 11:00 am IST

Mixed Team Round Robin 1-7 - 1:30 pm IST

Men’s Team Round Robin 1-7 - 1:30 pm IST

Women’s Team Round Robin 1-5 - 1:30 pm IST

Men’s Team Round Robin 1-8 - 4:00 pm IST

Mixed Team Round Robin 1-8 - 4:00 pm IST

The Indian Bridge teams will look to continue from where they had left off on Wednesday.

Live action on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV