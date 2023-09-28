India at Asian Games, Sept 28, live blog: Men’s air pistol team wins gold; Roshibina clinches silver
Live updates of Day 5 of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Wushu: Roshibina Devi Naorem won the silver medal in the women’s 60kg event.
Shooting: Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh and Arjun Singh Cheema win gold in the men’s 10m air pistol team event.
Cycling, Women’s Sprint Qualifying: Triyasha Paul clocks 11.616s and is the 15th fastest. She is through to the next round. On the other hand, Mayuri Dhanraj Lute finishes last with 11.787s. Lute is the only cyclist to be eliminated from the qualifying round.
Table Tennis, mixed doubles: Big upset here. The world No 8 team of G Sathiyan and Manika Batra let go of a 2-0 lead to lose 2-3 to Singapore’s Clarence Chew and Jian Zeng, the world No 28 team. hey lose 11-7, 11-9, 11-13, 10-12, 3-11.
Shooting, Skeet mixed team qualification: India continue the fight for that coveted sixth place spot with Thailand as both teams are on 92 points.
Golf: The men’s event gets underway. Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, Khalin Joshi and SSP Chawrasia will be in action.
Table Tennis, mixed doubles: Clarence Chew and Jian Zeng win the fourth game 12-10 to take this match into the decider against G Sathiyan and Manika Batra. 2-2!
Cycling, Men’s Omnium: Niraj Kumar is placed ninth after the scratch race with 24 points. Omnium is a combination of four types of races - scratch, tempo, elimination, and points race. Niraj will compete in the tempo race around an hour from now.
Table Tennis, mixed doubles: Clarence Chew and Jian Zeng win the third game 13-11. The Singaporeans deny G Sathiyan and Manika Batra a straight-games wins. Sathiyan and Batra are 2-1, needing just one more game to move to the quarter-final.
Table Tennis, mixed doubles: Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula lose 4-11, 6-11, 10-12 to Thailand’s Phakpoom Sanguansin and Orawan Paranang in the Round of 16 match.
Swimming, Men’s 50m Butterfly Heat 5: Virdhawal Khade finishes seventh with a time of 24.67s. He is 19th fastest overall and is out of contention for the final.
Shooting, 10m air pistol men’s qualification: Brilliant comeback from Sarabjot Singh to qualify in fifth place for the final of the individual event. Arjun Singh Cheema makes it two Indian shooters in the final, finishing in eightth place. Shiva Narwal misses out by finishing the qualification event in 14th place. However, because of the combined efforts of the three, India win GOLD in the 10m air pistol men’s team event! The total score for India was 1734-50x, just one point ahead of China. It’s the first medal for India in shooting today and the second medal overall.
Cycling, Men’s Sprint Quarter-final: David Beckham loses Race 1 of the Quarter-final to Japan’s Ota Kaiya. He has two more races left to turn things around.
Table Tennis, mixed doubles: Harmeet Desai and Sreeja Akula trail Thailand’s Phakpoom Sanguansin and Orawan Paranang 0-2. The lost the first two game 4-11, 6-11.
Table Tennis, mixed doubles: G Sathiyan and Manika Batra win the second game 11-9. They lead 2-0 against the duo from Singapore.
Swimming, Women’s 50m Freestyle Heat 2: Shivangi Sarma clocks 26.92s to finish seventh. She is 18th fastest overall and is out of contention for a spot in the final.
Shooting, Skeet mixed team qualification: Thailand have edged ahead as Naruka and Sekhon are now placed seventh with a total score of 57.
Golf: Aditi Ashok climbs to Tied 4, Pranavi Sharath URS is tied 14 and Avani Prashanth is tied 21. India is tied 4th in the team event at the moment.
Table Tennis, mixed doubles: G Sathiyan and Manika Batra win the opening game 11-7 over Singapore’s Clarence Chew and Jian Zeng.
Badminton, Women’s Team R16: India are through to the quarter-finals. Anupama Upadhyaya wins the third match 21-0, 21-2 to help India take an unassailable 3-0 lead.
Table Tennis, mixed doubles: G Sathiyan and Manika Batra take on Singapore’s Clarence Chew and Jian Zeng for a spot in the quarter-final.
Shooting, 10m air pistol men’s qualification: Arjun Singh Cheema continues to be the only Indian shooter in contention for a finals spot, currently ranked in 7th place after 4.5 series completed. Sarabjot Singh is in 12th place after four series rounds and Shiva Narwal is in 15th place after 3.5 rounds. India are currently ranked third in the team standings.
Wushu, Women’s 60kg: The 2018 Jakarta bronze medallist, Naorem Roshibina Devi upgrades to silver in Hangzhou. She loses 0-2 to home favourite Wu Xiaowei after a rather close fight in the second round. India’s medal tally moves up to 23.
Badminton, Women’s Team R16: Ashmita Chaliha follows in PV Sindhu’s footsteps and registers a 21-2, 21-3 win in 21 minutes. India take a 2-0 lead and are just a match away from entering the quarter-finals.
Shooting, Skeet mixed team qualification: Naruka and Sekhon are currently tied for 6th place along with Thailand; both teams are on 45 points each.
Shooting, 10m air pistol men’s qualification: Arjun Singh Cheema is now up in 6th place after three series with scores of 97, 96, 97. The top eight qualify for the final. Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal are 22nd and 36th halfway through their third series.
Golf: Aditi Ashok is Tied 7 at the moment, Pranavi Sharath URS and Avani Prashanth are Tied 17.
Badminton, Women’s Team R16: PV Sindhu concedes just five points in the match. She wins 21-2, 21-3 in just 20 minutes to help India to a 1-0 lead in their tie against Mongolia. Ashmita Chaliha will take on Kherlen Darkhanbaatar next.
Shooting, Skeet mixed team qualification: India are currently in 6th place with Naruka and Sekhon having scores of 16 and 13 to equal a team total of 29.
Shooting, 10m air pistol men’s qualification: Arjun Singh Cheema has completed his first series and is currently 15th with a score of 97 so far. Both Sarabjot Singh and Shiva Narwal are halfway through their first series, ranked 37th and 52nd with scores of 47 and 45 respectively.
Badminton, Women’s Team R16: PV Sindhu races to a 16-0 lead before winning the first game 21-2. A cakewalk, as expected for the two-time Olympic medallist against the unheralded shuttler from Mongolia.
Golf: The women’s golf event is already underway. Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Sharath URS and Avani Prashanth are competing for the Indian team.
Badminton, Women’s Team R16: The Indian shuttlers start their campaign against Mongolia. PV Sindhu is the first in action against Myagmartseren Ganbaatar.
Shooting: In the 10m air rifle men’s team event, we have Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema and Shiva Narwal. The skeet mixed team will see yesterday’s silver and bronze medallist Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Ganemat Sekhon represent India.
Medal Tally: At the beginning of Day 5, India has 5 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze medals for a total of 22. Expect these numbers to go up in a few hours.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou!
On Wednesday, India added seven medals to take the medal tally to 22. The shooters were the stars of the day with sailor Vishnu Saravanan also adding one to the tally.
On Thursday, all eyes will be on Hriday Chheda and Anush Agarwalla in Individual Dressage, skeet shooters Anantjeet Singh and Ganemat Sekhon, gymnast Pranati Nayak, wushu star Naorem Roshibina Devi.
Meanwhile, Indian shuttlers will be in action for the first time. All Indian paddlers, including heavyweights Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, will be in action as well.
The Indian men’s hockey team will look to continue their winning spree when they take on Japan. The Indian men’s football team will take on Saudi Arabia in the Round of 16.
Meanwhile, in tennis, the men’s doubles pair of Saketh Myneni-Ramkumar Ramanathan will aim to make it to the gold medal match. Additionally, the mixed doubles duo of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will look to assure a medal by winning the quarter-final.
In boxing, Jaismine, Deepak and Nishant Dev will compete in their respective R16 bouts.
