India at Asian Games, Sept 29, live: Athletics begins, with more medals expected in shooting, tennis
Live updates from Day 6 of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Live updates
Swimming, Women’s 50m Butterfly: Nina Venkatesh finished 5th in Heat 2 with a timing of 27.80. With a 14th overall place finish, she fails to qualify for the final.
Badminton, Women’s Team Quarter-Final: PV Sindhu’s difficult run continues as she goes down 21-14, 15-21, 14-21 to Chochuwong in the first match of India’s tie against Thailand. India trail 0-1.
Tennis, men’s doubles final, India vs Chinese Taipei: Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni hope to become the fifth Indian team to win the men’s doubles gold in the last six editions of the Asian Games.
Shooting, women’s 10m air pistol: With each athlete finishing at least four series of shots, Esha Singh is fifth while Palak and Divya TS are in eighth and 12th place respectively.
Shooting, men’s 50m 3 Positions rifle: After the first series in standing, Swapnil Kusale and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar are in joint lead with an average score of 9.857. Akhil Sheoran is 13th with an average score of 9.775 but he is yet to begin shooting in the standing series. The trio are locked in a tense battle for gold with China.
Badminton, Women’s Team Quarter-Final: PV Sindhu wins the first game 21-14 but is forced into a decider by Chochuwong, who wins the second game 21-15.
Shooting, women’s 10m air pistol: With each athlete finishing at least two series of shots, India’s Palak and Esha Singh are fourth and sixth respectively while Divya TS is 19th. The trio are also currently placed second in the team event behind China.
Shooting, men’s 50m 3 Positions rifle: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Swapnil Kusale are second and third in the individual event after the end of the kneeling and prone positions while Akhil Sheoran is 14th. The trio are also in a good position to challenge for gold in the team event.
Shooting, women’s 10m air pistol: 25m rapid fire pistol double medallist Esha Singh is back in action today in her pet event. Also in action as Divya Thadigol and Palak in the individual qualifiers and team final.
Shooting, men’s 50m 3 Positions rifle: India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran are simultaneously in action in the individual qualification event and team final
Badminton, Women’s Team: India take on Thailand in the quarter-finals. PV Sindhu’s first match against Pornpawee Chochuwong might well decide the fate of this tie.
Athletics, 20km Racewalk: India’s Priyanka Goswami finishes fifth in the women’s event with a time of 1:43:07. Goswami was with the lead pack until the four km mark but dropped behind after that.
Athletics, 20km Racewalk: India’s Vikash Singh finishes fifth with a time of 1:27.33. Sandeep Kumar was disqualified after three loss of contact offences and a bent knee offence. Singh was in the lead at the halfway mark with the top three finishers. However, he lost steam by the 11km mark and dropped off the pace to finish fifth.
Golf, Women’s Round 2: India’s Aditi Ashok is T1 at the moment with -9 to par. The young Pranavi URS is T8 while Avani Prashanth is T18. India lay in the third position currently in the women’s team event - a cumulative of all three golfers.
Just a reminder, this is where we stand in the medal race. At the start of September 29, India is in fifth place with 25 medals – 6 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou!
It was a slow Wednesday on the medal front for India as the contingent won only three medals – gold in 10m air pistol men’s team, silver in Wushu, and bronze in individual dressage to take the total tally to 25. The men’s football team exited the continental games with a 0-2 loss to Saudi Arabia and World Championships bronze medallist Deepak Bhoria lost his Round of 16 bout.
But two medals were confirmed for the men’s and women’s teams in squash while the paddlers progressed to the next round in their individual events.
Tennis saw the doubles pairing of Saketh Myneni-Ramkumar Ramanathan reach the gold-medal match where they will hope win the title after Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan won it in Jakarta in 2018.
Bopanna, meanwhile, has assured India of a medal in mixed doubles after winning his quarter-final encounter along with partner Rutuja Bhosale.
Shooting also continue with India competing in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions and women’s 10m air pistol events.
Friday will also see India open their athletics campaign with the racewalkers first in action folllowed by the women in hammer throw and shot put. The team chess events also begin as India’s Grandmasters failed to secure a medal in the individual events.
In boxing, Nikhat Zareen will be in action in the women’s 50kg category as she looks to secure a medal by qualifying for the finals.
The Indian women’s hockey team will also hope to get a win in their second Pool A match against Malaysia.
The badminton team events continue as the Indian men will begin their campaign in the quarter-final against Nepal while the women, led by PV Sindhu, will be up against Thailand.
