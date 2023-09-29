Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games: Palak, Esha Singh make it a double podium finish for India in women’s air pistol Palak and Singh had earlier teamed up with Divya TS to win silver in the women’s 10m air pistol team event as well. Scroll Staff 38 minutes ago Esha Singh (L) and Palak (C) won silver and gold respectively, while Pakistan's Kishmala Talat won the bronze | Stanley Cheah / Reuters Asian Games, Shooting: How Esha Singh regrouped in time to win the women’s 25m pistol silver medal#TeamIndia on the 🔝2️⃣ podium spots - is there anything better than this? 🙌✨Palak & Esha have ensured the tricolour flies above all others in the #Shooting 10m Air Pistol Individual Event 🇮🇳💙#Cheer4India #HangzhouAsianGames #AsianGames #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/1FbqsyT92l— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) September 29, 2023 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Esha Singh Palak Asian Games Asian Games Hangzhou Indian shooting Asian Games 2022