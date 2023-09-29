The Indian shooters continued their medal-winning run in Hangzhou bagging a total of five medals, including two gold, at the ongoing 2022 Asian Games on Friday.

The Indian women’s 10m air pistol team took home the silver medal with a score of 1731 before Palak and Esha Singh made it a double podium for India with a gold and silver finish respectively in the individual 10m air pistol final.

The 18-year-old Singh, with her silver medal, raised her individual medal tally to four medals.

Palak, who finished seventh with a score of 577 in the qualification round, shot a Games Record total of 242.1 in the individual final to win the gold medal ahead of Singh, who shot 239.7.

Later in the day, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar took home the men’s individual 50m Rifle 3 Positions silver with a score of 459.7. He finished second best to China’s Du Linshu, who set a Games Record at 460.6. Tomar’s compatriot Swapnil Kusale finished fourth with a score of 438.9.

Kusale, who was leading the competition at the end of the 40th shot, dropped down the ladder after he registered a shocking 7.6 with his 41st shot. The 28-year-old never recovered from it and was eliminated two shots later.

Earlier, Tomar and Kusale and combined with Akhil Sheoran to win the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions team gold with a world record score of 1769, going past the previous record held by the United States at 1761.

Both Kusale and Tomar had broken the qualification Games Record with a score of 591 each. The former, however, was ranked on top because of more inner 10 shots. Sheoran finished fifth with 587 in the qualification, but could not compete in the final, as the rules allow only two shooters from a country in the final.

Tomar also has bagged four medals individually - a gold each in men’s 10m air rifle, and 50m 3 positions team events, a silver in 50m 3 positions individual, and a bronze in men’s 10m air rifle individual.