Royal Challengers Bangalore roped in Australia’s Luke Williams as the head coach for the RCB women’s team for Women’s Premier League.

Williams replaces Ben Sawyer, who served in the role for the inaugural edition of the league.

The 43-year-old Adelaide-born former cricketer has played first-class cricket for South Australia. In his four-season stint as a head coach of Adelaide Strikers, Williams guided the team to their first Women’s Big Bash League crown in 2022-2023 after two runners-up finishes.

Associated with Southern Brave as their assistant coach, Luke, with a performance-oriented vision turned the fortunes and guided the team to their first-ever Women’s Hundred Championship.

He also spent four years with South Australian Scorpions in the Women’s National Cricket League and guided them to runner-up position on two occasions. He was the head coach of Australia A side that toured England earlier this year.

“I am thrilled to have been provided this opportunity with RCB and can’t wait to get started with the team’s preparations for the second season of the WPL. I look forward to working with a playing group that will host a number of the most exciting players in Indian and world cricket as we look to bring a bold and exciting style of play and success to our huge and passionate fan base,” Williams expressed his excitement on joining the RCB Women’s Team.

On the occasion Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India, and Chairman of RCB, said, “I extend a heartfelt welcome to Luke Williams as he takes the reins of the RCB women’s team. With his expertise and leadership, our goal is to embody the spirit of Royal Challengers Bangalore, to play bold and embark on a journey filled with determination, passion, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, aiming to make our fans and supporters proud.”