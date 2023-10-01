After a brilliant day that saw the Indian contingent end their campaign in shooting with 22 medals, the country’s athletes will be hoping to add more on Monday. The Indian men’s team secured a historic Asian Games silver in badminton, the first for the country since 1986. There were also nine medals won in athletics, including two gold in men’s 3000m steeplechase and men’s shotput.

Monday begins with individual and team elimination rounds in recurve and compound archery while the singles and doubles events continue for the Indian squash players.

Kabaddi also begins on Monday with the men’s and women’s teams hoping to redeem themselves from their failure to win gold in Jakarta – the men won bronze and the women won silver in 2018.

All timings listed below are in Indian Standard Time.

The Asian Games is being broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and live streamed on Sony Liv.

Athletics

Men’s Decathlon 100m – Tejaswin Shankar, 6.30am

Men’s High Jump Qualification Group A – Jesse Sandesh, 6.40am

Men’s High Jump Qualification Group B – Sarvesh Anil Kushare, 6.40am

Men’s Decathlon Long Jump – Tejaswin Shankar, 7am

Men’s 800m Round 1, Heat 2 – Mohammad Afsal Pulikkalakath, 7.17am

Men’s 800m Round 1, Heat 3 – Krishan Kumar, 7.24am

Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1, Heat 1 – Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan, 7.45am

Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1, Heat 3 – Yashas Palaksha, 8.01am

Men’s Decathlon Shotput – Tejaswin Shankar, 8.05am

Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1, Heat 1 – Vithya Ramraj, 8.10am

Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1, Heat 2 – Sinchal Kaveram Theetharamada Ravi, 8.18am

Women’s Pole Vault Final – Pavithra Vengatesh, 4.30pm

Women’s Long Jump Final – Ancy Edappilly and Shaili Singh, 4.40pm

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final – Parul Chaudhary and Priti, 4.50pm

Men’s 200m Final – Amlan Borgohain, 5.25pm

4x400m Relay Mixed Final – 6.10pm

After a highly successful day for India in athletics where a medal was won in every event that had an Indian athlete, the country will be hoping to do the same in several finals through the likes of Parul Chaudhary, Shaili Singh, Amlan Borgohain and the 4x400m mixed relay team.

Tejaswin Shankar will also begin his decathlon events tomorrow where he will compete in three events on Monday – 100m, long jump and shotput.

Archery

Recurve Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination – India vs Malaysia, 6.30am

Compound Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination – India vs United Arab Emirates, 6.30am

Compound Men’s Team 1/8 Elimination – India vs Singapore, 7.30am

Recurve Women’s Team 1/8 Elimination – India vs Thailand, 8.40am

Recurve Men’s Team 1/8 Elimination – India vs Hong Kong, 8.40am

Compound Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination – Abhishek Verma vs TBD, 11.05am

Compound Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination – Ojas Pravin Deotale vs TBD, 11.05am

Compound Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination – Jyothi Surekha Vennam vs TBD, 11.05am

Compound Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination – Aditi Swami vs Imayung Rai (NEP), 11.05am

Recurve Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination – Bhajan Kaur vs Atheer Fisal Ali AlHusaini (YEM), 1.45pm

Recurve Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination – Ankita Bhakat vs TBD, 2.15pm

Recurve Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination – Atanu Das vs TBD, 2.15pm

Recurve Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination – Dhiraj Bommadevara vs TBD, 2.15pm

The Indian archers will continue their quest for medals and Olympic quotas (for the recurve archers) in the team and individual elimination rounds.

Badminton

Mixed Doubles Round of 32 – Krishna Prasad Garaga/Tanisha Crasto vs Leong IC/Ng Wc (MAC), 8.50am

Mixed Doubles Round of 32 – Rohan Kapoor/N Sikki Reddy vs Goh Sh/Shevon LJ (MAS), 10.50am

Men’s Singles Round of 64 – Kidambi Srikanth vs Ie Duc Phat (VIE), 11.30am

Men’s Doubles Round of 32 – Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun vs Hoki T/Kobayashi Y (JPN), 12.10pm

Men’s Doubles Round of 32 – Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Chow HL/Lui CW (HKG), 12.50pm

The singles and doubles event in badminton will begin on Monday with the likes of world No 2 Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty along with former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth in action.

Basketball

Women’s Quarter-final – India vs North Korea, 1.30pm

With the Indian women finishing in second place in Group A, they progressed to the knock-out rounds and will face North Korea in the quarter-final.

Canoe Sprint

Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Final – Niraj Verma, 7.40am

Women’s Canoe Double 500m Final – Megha Pradeep and Shivani Verma, 8.20am

Women’s Kayak Double 500m Final – Binita Chanu Oinam and Parvathy Geetha, 8.25am

Men’s Canoe Double 500m Final – Gyaneshwor Singh Philem and Ribason Singh Ningthoujam, 8.20am

India will contest three finals in canoe sprint in the hope of a first medal in Hangzhou.

Chess

Men’s Team Round 4 – 12.30pm

Women’s Team Round 4 – 12.30pm

The Indian men’s and women’s teams will continue after the men beat Kazakhstan 3-1 while the women beat Indonesia 3.5-1.5.

Diving

Men’s 1m Springboard Final – London Singh Hemam, 4.30pm

London Singh Hemam will be the sole diver competing in the men’s 1m springboard final on Monday.

Hockey

Men’s Pool A – India vs Bangladesh, 1:15pm

After four wins, the Indian men’s team will be looking to remain on top of Group A in their final group game against Bangladesh.

Kabaddi

Women’s Group A, Game 1 – India vs Chinese Taipei, 1.30pm

The Indian women, who won silver in 2018, will be looking to kick-start their campaign with a win in the group stage against Chinese Taipei.

Kurash

Women’s -87kg Quarter-final Bout 2 – Jyoti Tokas vs Melika Omid Vandchaly (IRI), TBD

Men’s -90kg Quarter-final Bout 3 – Yash Kumar Chauhan vs Sadegh Azarang (IRI), TBD

Both Jyoti Tokas and Yash Kumar Chauhan will be in action in their respective quarter-finals on Monday.

Sepaktakraw

Men’s Quadrant Preliminary Group B – India vs Singapore, 7.30am

Men’s Quadrant Preliminary Group B – India vs Philippines, 12.30pm

Women’s Quadrant Preliminary Group B – India vs Philippines, 12.30pm

The Indian men’s and women’s quadrant teams will continue their campaign against the Philippines and Singapore tomorrow.

Squash

Mixed Doubles Pool D – India vs Thailand, 10am

Women’s Singles Round of 16 – Tanvi Khanna vs Arichaya Chujit (THA), 12.30pm

Women’s Singles Round of 16 – Joshna Chinappa vs Heo Mingyeong (KOR), 1.30pm

Men’s Singles Round of 16 – Mahesh Mangaonkar vs Ryunosuke Tsukue (JPN), 3.30pm

Men’s Singles Round of 16 – Saurav Ghosal vs Ammar AlTamimi (KUW), 3.30pm

The singles and doubles events will continue on Monday with Tanvi Khanna, Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal all beginning their singles campaigns.

Table Tennis

Women’s Doubles Semi-final – Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee vs Cha Suyong/Pak Sugyong (PRK), 10.15am

Having already confirmed a historic doubles medal, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee will be hoping to go one step beyond bronze in their semi-final vs North Korea on Monday.