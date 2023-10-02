India at Asian Games, Oct 2, live blog: Archers, track and field stars in action
Live updates of Day 9 of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Live updates
Athletics, Decathlon 100m: Tejaswin Shankar starts off extremly well in Hangzhou. He shaves off almost 0.18s from his personal best to clock 11.12s and finish fourth. He pockets 834 points in the race.
Athletics, Decathlon: The recently turned decathlete Tejaswin Shankar opens his campaign with the 100m sprint. He is the slowest recorded athlete of the eight with a personal best of 11.03s.
Archery, Mixed Team: Anikta Bhakat and Atanu Das in mixed recurve, and Jyothi Vennam/Ojas Deotale in mixed compound take on Malaysia and UAE to get the day going for India in Hangzhou.
At the start of Day 9, India remain in fourth place in the overall medals table. The contingent has so far earned 53 medals – 13 gold, 21 silver and 19 bronze.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou!
At the close of play on an eventful Sunday, the Indian contingent won 52 medals across competitions. That tally included 13 gold medals, 20 silver and 19 bronze. It kept India fourth in the overall leaderboard behind China, Japan and South Korea.
On Monday, individual and team elimination rounds in recurve and compound archery begin as does kabaddi.
The contingent will be expected to grab more medals as athletics continues. Nine medals were won on Sunday and more will be up for grabs with Parul Chaudhary featuring in women’s 3000m steeplechase final, Shaili Singh in the women’s long jump final and Amlan Borgohain in the men’s 200m final.
Tejaswin Shankar will also participate in three of his decathlon events.
Meanwhile, the Indian men’s team will be looking to remain on top of Group A in their final group game against Bangladesh.
In squash, Tanvi Khanna, Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal will begin in their individual campaigns.
Live action on Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV
Screenshots via SonyLIV and the official 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games website