Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games: Jyothi Yarraji wins 100m hurdles silver in extraordinary final Yarraji clocked a time of 12.91s to finish second in the women’s 100m hurdles. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Jyothi Yarraji (R) won silver in the women’s 100m hurdles | Stanley Cheah / Reuters Play Asian Games: Timeline of Jyothi Yarraji’s silver medal finish in dramatic 100m hurdles final We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Jyothi Yarraji Asian Games Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Indian Athletics Athletics