Avinash Sable shatters Games record to storm to 3000m steeplechase gold Avinash Sable clocked an Asian Games record time of 8:19.54 to win gold in the men's 3000m steeplechase. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Avinash Sable won the Asian Games 3000m steeplechase title in style in Hangzhou | Stanley Chea / Reuters